Group in Harrison, Ark. prays for patients, staff by walking around hospital

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A group in Harrison, Ark. started a prayer walk around North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

A few women from Resurrection Power Ministries started the march after one member’s husband was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. The group has been meeting at 8 a.m. for the last four days to walk around the outside of the hospital and pray over those inside.

Loretta Rogers’ husband Rick was admitted to NARMC last Wednesday.

”He is in the COVID unit, he has been put on a ventilator, but he is resting,” said Rogers. ”The breathing is the hardest part.”

Since being admitted Rogers hasn’t been able to see her husband as he battles the virus.

“But we have a glimmer of hope, because our hope is in Jesus,” said Rogers.

It hasn’t stopped her, and others from showing up to the hospital daily to take a walk around the facility while praying.

”I felt in my heart we needed to just walk around the hospital, praying and asking God to touch everybody that’s in here,” said Jeanie Waters who has participated in the prayer walks. “His is our fourth day. We just felt like something had to be done and we’re hoping more people will continue to join us.“

”For not only my husband, but for others that are here,” said Rogers. “It’s for these patients, it’s for these health care workers; doctors, nurses, and staff they’re overwhelmed.“

Although it may seem like a small gesture the appreciation from those inside is evident.

”Rick is the one that sparked us to start doing this,” said Waters. “But then we got started thinking there’s other dads and moms and brothers and fathers and sisters. And if they were ours we would want them to be prayed for.”

”It’s humbled me, it’s helped me, it’s lifted me up and encouraged me to know that are others are coming together and continuing to do God’s work of praying for others that are not as fortunate either,” said Rogers.

Rogers said she hopes more will join in prayer, and says her mission doesn’t stop with her husband.

”I know we’re doing a walk everyday, I’m not gonna give up,” she said. “And even when my husband is healed, I’m coming everyday so I can pray for this staff and these patients. I just give God the glory.”

