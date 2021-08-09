HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Missouri celebrates bicentennial Tuesday with much fanfare

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday, August 10 marks the bicentennial of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state to enter the United States.

U.S. Congress allowed for admission of Missouri as the 24th state, a result of the Missouri Compromise of 1820. Missouri was the first state entirely west of the Mississippi River to be admitted to the Union. It came with controversy. After the U.S. House of Representatives rejected Missouri’s original constitution, Henry Clay brokered a Second Missouri Compromise, promising no future law barring non-white immigration in exchange for President James Monroe issuing a statehood proclamation. President Monroe did that on August 10, 1821.

About the time of statehood, the 1820 U.S. Census had listed Missouri with a population of 66,586. The state selected St. Charles as the first capital, keeping the distinction until 1826.

The state is celebrating the anniversary with several bicentennial events throughout the week. Missouri Governor Parson will host a celebration Tuesday at 9 a.m. The speakers include:

SHSMO Executive Director Gary R. Kremer

U.S. Senator Roy D. Blunt

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson

Governor Michael L. Parson

Several communities around the state will host ice cream socials to celebrate, including one on the historic square in Springfield. Here’s the list: https://missouri2021.org/ice-cream-social/

Check out other events across the state: https://missouri2021.org/statehood-day-events/

