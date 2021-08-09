Advertisement

Kansas City unveils $3M plan to restore Satchel Paige house

This Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, shows the fire-damaged home of Satchel Paige, one of...
This Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, shows the fire-damaged home of Satchel Paige, one of baseball's legendary pitchers and showmen, in Kansas City, Mo. A $150,000 grant to rehabilitate the home was one of 22 awarded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help preserve black history. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A $3 million renovation plan for the fire-damaged former home of baseball great Leroy “Satchel” Paige in Kansas City, Missouri, has been unveiled on the 50th anniversary of his entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Star reports that some of the possible features announced Monday include a coffee shop, event and meeting space, and a bakery.

The project will celebrate Paige’s legacy as a ballplayer in the Negro Leagues. He became famous striking out white major leaguers before the color barrier was broken and Black athletes were allowed into the Major Leagues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding Katrina Taylor.
Ozark, Mo. police locate woman reported missing
Northeastern counties could see strong storms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dog Days of Summer
The Ozarks Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of...
Rescue team searches for missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
(AP)
Polk County teenager dies in crash Sunday morning
Fiery crash on Missouri 413
Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Fisherman catches state record American eel in Ripley County, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) scores from third as St. Louis Cardinals catcher...
Lopez key hit in 9th after long rain delay, KC tops Cards
Kyle Larson drives through the Bus Stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen,...
Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes regular-season title
In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial...
Missouri hiring Reed-Francois from UNLV as AD