Kansas City unveils $3M plan to restore Satchel Paige house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A $3 million renovation plan for the fire-damaged former home of baseball great Leroy “Satchel” Paige in Kansas City, Missouri, has been unveiled on the 50th anniversary of his entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Star reports that some of the possible features announced Monday include a coffee shop, event and meeting space, and a bakery.

The project will celebrate Paige’s legacy as a ballplayer in the Negro Leagues. He became famous striking out white major leaguers before the color barrier was broken and Black athletes were allowed into the Major Leagues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.