MoDOT announces new roundabout near Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT has plans for a new roundabout near Republic, which as drivers talking.

“You are essentially entering into a guessing game,” said local Param Reddy.

That roundabout will be installed at the intersection of route ZZ and Farm road 182, right by the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

MoDOT officials said it would cost around $1.3 million and start construction in Spring of 2023.

However, some like the change.

“They can be safer. I think I’m opposed to traffic signals and four-way stops, I think they can be faster to get through,” said resident, Steven Lindley.

But even with MoDOT’s plan in place, locals said they would rather stick with technology in traffic lights than roundabouts.

“We have enough technology to create automatic lights, roundabouts are antiquated rather, it’s so hard to predict, like what is coming form where,” said Reddy.

Others, like local Nile Bear, can’t decide.

“I think it’s 50/50. I kind of feel like they are more safe but they could be less at the same time, like a light, but people run red lights,” said Bear.

Or end up thinking it’s not the greatest idea.

“It’s kind of a pain in the butt sometimes, especially if you are used to going forward. You have to slow down and go through a traffic circle now,” said Bear.

“Other person is coming, you don’t know whether they are exiting or entering and they might be waiting there.. Why bother with a guessing game,” said Reddy.

Monday, August 9, MoDOT will have a public meeting online to explain the plan further. It will offer a 10-day comment period where you can submit your questions and comments. CLICK HERE: https://www.modot.org/online-public-meetings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.