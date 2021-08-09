Passenger killed in an ATV crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man, and sent another man and a woman to the hospital.
The patrol says the driver of the ATV was traveling too fast for conditions when the ATV ran off the road, overturned and then hit a tree. The crash happened on Turn Bridge Lane west of Grand Point Boulevard.
Neil Reams, 51, of Overland Park, Kansas was killed in the crash. The driver was flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger suffered minor injuries.
