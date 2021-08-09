Advertisement

Passenger killed in an ATV crash at Lake of the Ozarks

(NBC15)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man, and sent another man and a woman to the hospital.

The patrol says the driver of the ATV was traveling too fast for conditions when the ATV ran off the road, overturned and then hit a tree. The crash happened on Turn Bridge Lane west of Grand Point Boulevard.

Neil Reams, 51, of Overland Park, Kansas was killed in the crash. The driver was flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

