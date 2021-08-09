Advertisement

Rescue team searches for missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

The Ozarks Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of the main channel.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for a missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of the main channel. Firefighters posted the news around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Searchers ask boaters to proceed at an idle speed.

