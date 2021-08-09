Rescue team searches for missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams are searching for a missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of the main channel. Firefighters posted the news around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Searchers ask boaters to proceed at an idle speed.

Watch for new developments.

