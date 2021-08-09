School leaders in Nixa, Mo. decide masking policy for 2021-2022 school year
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School Board decided against a mandatory masking policy to begin the 2021-2022 school year. But case count could reverse the policy.
The district will allow students to make the decision to mask or not. However, district leaders say if 7% of students test positive and are quarantined, school leaders will require masks again.
The district surveyed parents. The survey found opinions on the mask requirement split.
Here’s how the district’s Level 1 plan works:
- School activities will be as normal as possible
- Social distancing will be used when possible
- Masks are optional in all situations for students and staff (unless mandated by state or federal order). The district may require visitors to use masks.
- Cleaning and sanitizing is a priority for the safety of all students and staff.
- Visitors to buildings will be restricted or limited
- Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged
Read more about the district’s plan here: https://www.nixapublicschools.net/covid19
