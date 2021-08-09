School leaders in Nixa, Mo. decide masking policy for 2021-2022 school year

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa School Board decided against a mandatory masking policy to begin the 2021-2022 school year. But case count could reverse the policy.

The district will allow students to make the decision to mask or not. However, district leaders say if 7% of students test positive and are quarantined, school leaders will require masks again.

The district surveyed parents. The survey found opinions on the mask requirement split.

Here’s how the district’s Level 1 plan works:

School activities will be as normal as possible

Social distancing will be used when possible

Masks are optional in all situations for students and staff (unless mandated by state or federal order). The district may require visitors to use masks.

Cleaning and sanitizing is a priority for the safety of all students and staff.

Visitors to buildings will be restricted or limited

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Read more about the district’s plan here: https://www.nixapublicschools.net/covid19

