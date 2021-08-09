Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with finding Katrina Taylor.
Ozark, Mo. police locate woman reported missing
Northeastern counties could see strong storms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat returns
(AP)
Polk County teenager dies in crash Sunday morning
The Ozarks Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of...
Rescue team searches for missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for eastern Ozarks

Latest News

U.S. Congressman Billy Long has announced he's seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by...
Long: Trump endorsement will play big part in Blunt’s Senate replacement
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House of Representatives pass FRA
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers hear testimony in fight over medicaid expansion, abortion funding
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy