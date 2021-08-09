Advertisement

Springfield City Council could consider a bill that encourages getting the COVID-19 vaccine

At least one Springfield Councilman wants directives to combat COVID-19 to come from local, not...
At least one Springfield Councilman wants directives to combat COVID-19 to come from local, not national agencies.
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At least one Springfield Councilman wants directives to combat COVID-19 to come from local, not national agencies. Councilman Abe McGull who is requesting this bill he said the vaccine is an important tool to combat COVID-19.

McGull wants to remind those that back in April, Springfield was able to lower cases by taking different steps. Those include masking, social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining.

“I think folks don’t like Washington, D.C. telling local people what to do,” said McGull. “I think it’s probably better it comes from my local health department who is articulating these principles here. What’s good for Springfield is that we should follow our local health directives, our local hospitals and doctors. That’s the best way to handle this situation”

At Monday’s city council meeting, council members will vote on whether they agree or don’t agree with the bill.

