Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year

Willard School District
Willard School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard school leaders will begin the new year strongly encouraging its students to wear a mask.

The district released its plan Monday. School leaders refer to the plan as its Level 1 Learning guidance. It includes the following:

  • School operations will be as normal as possible (face-to-face)
  • Social distancing will be required and enforced when possible
  • Masks will be strongly encouraged for students grades PreK-12
  • Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in to the building and will be limited and require pre-approval
  • Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Willard students return to class August 23. Read the entire plan here: https://www.willardschools.net/covid19

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

