Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard school leaders will begin the new year strongly encouraging its students to wear a mask.
The district released its plan Monday. School leaders refer to the plan as its Level 1 Learning guidance. It includes the following:
- School operations will be as normal as possible (face-to-face)
- Social distancing will be required and enforced when possible
- Masks will be strongly encouraged for students grades PreK-12
- Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in to the building and will be limited and require pre-approval
- Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged
Willard students return to class August 23. Read the entire plan here: https://www.willardschools.net/covid19
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.