Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard school leaders will begin the new year strongly encouraging its students to wear a mask.

The district released its plan Monday. School leaders refer to the plan as its Level 1 Learning guidance. It includes the following:

School operations will be as normal as possible (face-to-face)

Social distancing will be required and enforced when possible

Masks will be strongly encouraged for students grades PreK-12

Visitors will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in to the building and will be limited and require pre-approval

Hand washing/hand sanitizer will be available and frequently encouraged

Willard students return to class August 23. Read the entire plan here: https://www.willardschools.net/covid19

