Woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman injured in a crash in west central Springfield, Mo. has died. It happened Friday night outside the Study Alternative Education Center.

The Springfield, Mo. Police Department posted the following update to its Facebook page:

On Aug. 6, 2021, at 7:37 p.m., Springfield Police were dispatched to the intersection of Olive and Warren for a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation indicates a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was southbound in the 300 block of N. Warren and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound in the same area. It appears the Silverado veered to the left as the Grand Prix turned into the east entrance of Study School. The Silverado struck the Grand Prix in the driver’s side door. The driver and the passenger of the Grand Prix were injured in the crash and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The driver of the Grand Prix, identified as 60-year-old Martha Wimmer from Springfield, died at the hospital. Officers have contacted and notified her family.

Impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. Officers with the Traffic Section continue to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash and ask anyone who has information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is the fifteenth fatality motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2021.

