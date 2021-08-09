On Your Side Investigation Update: Individuals, businesses and lawmaker offer help to get fallen officer’s headstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Individuals, businesses and a lawmaker have offered to help the Walsh family. On Your Side first told you last week, Springfield Police officer Chris Walsh, who died when responding to a mass shooting back in March of 2020, does not have a headstone.

His wife, Sherri Walsh, says she paid Rivermonte Memorial Gardens more than $16,000 for his grave-site marker back in December. She says she was told it would arrive in March for the one year anniversary. Then it was Memorial Day. Still, there’s no permanent headstone.

Officer Walsh’s friends placed a temporary marker because they say grass would grow over his final resting place. On Your Side looked into the company that owns Rivermonte. It’s called StoneMor in Pennsylvania. It has an ‘F’ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

After our story aired, several individuals and businesses have offered to pay for a new marker. The story also got Congressman Billy Long’s attention. His office has reached out to the family.

“If there’s anything we can do on our end to assist her we are sure going to do it. Because it’s absolutely inconceivable ... ridiculous ... he doesn’t have a headstone yet,” said Long.

The Walsh family has heard from Rivermonte too. Once a decision is made by family and friends, we’ll let you know.

