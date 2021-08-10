Bass Pro Shops unveils plans for new store near St. Louis, Mo.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KY3/Bass Pro news release) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s on Tuesday announced plans to open a new destination retail store in Sunset Hills, Mo. The new 75,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s third location in the region.

Located in Sunset Hills one mile from the intersection of I-270 and I-44, the new Bass Pro Shops offers a highly accessible location anticipated to attract new customers from throughout the region.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a brand new store in our home state of Missouri,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “The St. Louis area is home to incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do, and we’re excited to expand our ability to serve them while showcasing our iconic outdoor brands including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and TRACKER Boats and ATVs.”

Like all Bass Pro Shops locations, the new store will feature a completely unique custom design. Envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of Missouri, the store will build on the signature qualities that define the award-winning Bass Pro Shops shopping experience combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation.

Customers will enter a soaring glass entryway. An airy grand entrance lobby showered in natural light will showcase industry-leading boat brands, many built in Missouri. The new location will also display a wide assortment of new TRACKER OFF ROAD ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, America’s fastest growing brand of off-road vehicles.

More than just a fishing and hunting store, the retail destination will offer equipment and clothing for all outdoor adventures, including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping, and other related outdoor gear. A gift and nature center will feature a wide variety of outdoor-related items from lamps and dishes to bird feeders and furniture. Men’s, Ladies’ and Children’s apparel sections will offer a wide assortment of brands including RedHead, TrueTimber, ASCEND, Worldwide Sportsman, Bob Timberlake and Natural Reflections, along with popular national brands such as Columbia, North Face, Under Armour and more for greater selection, quality and value.

In addition to providing customers with the outdoor products they love, a team of talented artists and craftsmen will design the store’s localized imagery to reinforce its immersive outdoor theme. The signature creativity and attention to detail are hallmarks of every experience from Johnny Morris, who is often referred to as, “The Walt Disney of the Outdoors” for his knack for creating amazing experiences that connect people with nature.

Unique exterior and interior motifs have branded Bass Pro Shops as visually appealing, high quality outdoor retail destinations that customers love. In addition to providing a fun outdoor experience indoors, Bass Pro Shops locations feature a large aquarium and water features stocked with native fish species, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts, and murals depicting local scenes.

To bring the ambitious vision to life, construction crews and craftsmen will completely reimagine and redevelop former Toys “R” Us and Ross Dress for Less locations into a massive showroom for the outdoors.

Conservation, another Morris trademark and signature company value, will play an important role in the store’s mission. The new location will host dozens of events throughout the year aimed at connecting new audiences – and particularly children – to the outdoors. Hands-on demonstrations and interactive activities will be offered such as “Gone Fishing,” an annual event which aims to introduce families to fishing through catch-and-release ponds, casting games and free fishing seminars with the goal of creating the next generation of conservationists. More than 100,000 kids caught a fish at Bass Pro Shops events last year alone, many for the first time. The store will also support local conservation organizations that protect wildlife and habitat.

Grant Mechlin and Mark Kornfeld, Managing Directors at Sansone Group, are leading the project on behalf of the Landlord.

“Sansone Group has been heavily invested in the City of Sunset Hills for many years and is excited to help bring this preeminent retailer to this great community,” said Grant Mechlin.

“Bass Pro Shops will greatly complement the surrounding retail and make this city a regional destination for years to come,” Kornfeld added.

Bass Pro Shops is expected to employ more than 100 “Outfitters” at its new Sunset Hills location, many of whom will come from the local region. Last year, Forbes ranked the outdoor brand as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Employment information, when available, will be posted at www.basspro.com/careers.

The new location is expected to open sometime in the second half of next year.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 when Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Mo.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.