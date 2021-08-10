Bicentennial fireworks show planned at Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday night

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers at the Lake of the Ozarks plan a big fireworks celebration for Missouri’s bicentennial.

“Well, it’s going to be big. So yeah, we have six different locations that we’re shooting this evening, by land and by water,” said Lagina FItzpatrick, Executive Director at Lake’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Matt Sutcliffe has been one of the people planning the choreography of this show.

”About 12-18 months ago, some of the started planning, the bicentennial show that we hoped would be one of the largest ever shows in the state of Missouri. And that is all coming true today,” said Sutcliffe.

The show will be seen from more than 30 miles, coming from six different locations on land and water, all linked by a computer.

”We’re using a state of the art computer firing system that is literally over the last few years been developed to synchronize the fireworks that you see in the sky to the music you’re hearing off of your radio or sound system to within 1/100 of a second,” said Sutcliffe.

The fireworks show is choreographed to music by Missouri artists.

”It’s all synchronized and choreographed with a process called timecode,” said Sutcliffe.

The celebration is 20 minutes long.

