CoxHealth Air Care sees increase in calls for services as COVID-19 numbers stay high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic continues to put a strain on hospital resources and is affecting air ambulance flight crews.

Cox’s Air Care program director Susan Crum, says summer is usually the busiest time for the department, but with COVID-19 transports, it’s even busier than ever.

“Normal calls, particularly this time of year in the summer, there’s a lot of trauma,” Crum says. “I mean that’s kind of expected. We’re in a tourism-driven area. People are out doing things.”

Crum says the flight crew is usually responding to heart attacks and strokes. However, with COVID-19 numbers continuing to stay high, they’ve taken on more of those calls as well by helping transport patients to other hospitals.

“More of them are occurring and we’re going greater distances,” Crum says. “Recently we transported one to Topeka, Kansas. We’ve never in our 30 year history been to Topeka. We’re seeing these patients go out to places that are not typical.”

Crum says they’re also bringing the coronavirus patients from rural hospitals to Springfield, Kansas City or St. Louis for additional care.

“That’s a challenge for our flight crews as well,” Crum says. “To help negotiate where we can move these patients to. Where is there going to be a bed available.”

However, it’s not just COVID-19 patients. It’s also trauma patients from rural communities.

“We’re the conduit of getting that patient from an outlying facility that doesn’t have as many resources and bringing them into Springfield where you have trauma centers and stroke center,” Crum says. “Assets of that nature.”

Each crew has a flight nurse and a flight paramedic offering critical care to patients much quicker than an ambulance could.

“These COVID patients are some of the most critical patients, even this seasoned flight team has seen,” Crum says. “High oxygen demands, high ventilation demands, just really sick individuals and that is challenging.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.