Advertisement

Dr. Sam Alexander to run for the 7th Congressional District seat

Dr. Sam Alexander
Dr. Sam Alexander(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One of the first candidates to announce their candidacy for the 7th Congressional District seat is Dr. Sam Alexander.

Alexander is seeking to replace Congressman Billy Long who is running for the U.S. Senate seat.

“I am entering this race because the health of our country is in critical condition. We have been spending trillions while causing inflation and worker shortages, we have a crisis at the border, our healthcare system was designed by partisans, not doctors, and some Americans have even lost faith in our elections. That’s why I am running for Congress and that’s what I will be working to correct, in a bipartisan manner, if elected,” said Alexander.

Dr. Alexander grew up on a dairy farm working with his family. After graduating high school, Alexander was selected to enter the medical program at the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School. Sam is currently the senior partner at the Emergency Physicians of Springfield and has been working as an emergency room doctor with Cox Health Systems for the past 30 years.

Alexander continues to be an active farmer with farms in southwest Missouri and Kansas. Sam and his wife Marsha have three daughters and four grandchildren. Sam is a pilot and enjoys hunting and fishing and other outdoor activities. He and his wife attend the Bolivar Church of Christ.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash on Missouri 413
Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.
The Nixa School Board decided against a mandatory masking policy to begin the 2021-2022 school...
School leaders in Nixa, Mo. decide masking policy for 2021-2022 school year
Willard School District
Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year
Passenger killed in an ATV crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Warren & Olive
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash

Latest News

Some Springfield pools will be open late during the heat advisory.
Springfield-Greene County Park Board offers spots to cool off during heat advisory
Heat index values between 105 and 110
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: But wait, there’s more! (heat)
Deson Davis Courtesy: Joplin Police Department
Man from Springfield arrested for an armed robbery in Joplin, Mo
Missouri State University to require masks to start the fall semester