Dr. Sam Alexander to run for the 7th Congressional District seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One of the first candidates to announce their candidacy for the 7th Congressional District seat is Dr. Sam Alexander.

Alexander is seeking to replace Congressman Billy Long who is running for the U.S. Senate seat.

“I am entering this race because the health of our country is in critical condition. We have been spending trillions while causing inflation and worker shortages, we have a crisis at the border, our healthcare system was designed by partisans, not doctors, and some Americans have even lost faith in our elections. That’s why I am running for Congress and that’s what I will be working to correct, in a bipartisan manner, if elected,” said Alexander.

Dr. Alexander grew up on a dairy farm working with his family. After graduating high school, Alexander was selected to enter the medical program at the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School. Sam is currently the senior partner at the Emergency Physicians of Springfield and has been working as an emergency room doctor with Cox Health Systems for the past 30 years.

Alexander continues to be an active farmer with farms in southwest Missouri and Kansas. Sam and his wife Marsha have three daughters and four grandchildren. Sam is a pilot and enjoys hunting and fishing and other outdoor activities. He and his wife attend the Bolivar Church of Christ.

