First MO VIP drawing deadline is Wednesday night

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and adolescents will have $10,000 put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.(Missouri DHSS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to enter for the first drawing of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The deadline is Wednesday night at 11:59, the drawing will be this Friday.

All you have to do is have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to enter.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners.

There will be 160 adults selected and 20 people ages 12-17.

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and the younger winners will have $10,000 put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.

Winners of the first round of drawings will be announced on August 25th.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

