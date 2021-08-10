First MO VIP drawing deadline is Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to enter for the first drawing of the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The deadline is Wednesday night at 11:59, the drawing will be this Friday.

All you have to do is have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to enter.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners.

There will be 160 adults selected and 20 people ages 12-17.

Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and the younger winners will have $10,000 put into an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s Most 529 Program.

Winners of the first round of drawings will be announced on August 25th.

