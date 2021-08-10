Good Samaritan discusses why he helped pull driver from burning car in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A fiery crash in Greene County ended with a brave act from a stranger.

A Good Samaritan who helped save a man from a burning car spoke with KY3 about why he chose to help.

An ordinary drive home from an overnight shift turned into something a whole lot more for Rod Gould Monday morning. A strange site on the side of west Sunshine Street stood out as he drove home.

”I saw a bright light over here on the south side,” Gould said. “And I looked over and it was something on fire. And then I noticed a couple police cars.”

A driver hit a utility pole west of the west bypass. As soon as the wreck caught his attention, Gould yelled to deputies that he had a medical kit. He said he then knew it was a serious situation.

”The car was in flames,” he said. “There was debris everywhere. The first thought that crossed my mind was this young person didn’t make it. The officer even said, you know, we need to move in before the car blows up.”

But the threat of danger did not hold him back.

“I didn’t even think about it,” Gould said. “I went on automatic and I just ran toward the situation and did what we could do to get the young man away from the car.”

Once Gould and deputies ran over, they found 23-year-old Jayce Holman face down in the car. Gould said they discovered Holman was still breathing.

”We moved him away from the vehicle to the other side of the power pole,” he said. “And that’s when the gas tank exploded. And there was some little flame and debris coming down. The flames got pretty bad. It was getting extremely hot. And we knew we needed to move him some more.”

As debris, flames and overwhelming heat consumed the area, they continued to move the driver to safety. The 55-year-old military vet said he did not think much of his efforts until after it was all said and done.

“I got the shakes a little bit,” Gould laughed. “I hadn’t seen anything of this nature probably in almost 30 years since I was overseas.”

Holman remains in Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. Gould said anyone should offer to help when they can. He also said he knows many people would do just the same.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Gould left before they could thank him, but it did not take long for them to ID the Good Samaritan and praise him for his actions.

