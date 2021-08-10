Advertisement

Man from Springfield arrested for an armed robbery in Joplin, Mo

Deson Davis Courtesy: Joplin Police Department
Deson Davis Courtesy: Joplin Police Department
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested Deson Davis, 26, of Springfield for an armed robbery at the Super 7 Motel at 3031 S. Rangeline Road.

A guest reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on the hotel parking lot at 10:30 Sunday night. The guest had his watch stolen.

Police saw the suspect near the hotel, but the man ran off. Police were called to a report of suspicious activity at 1:30 Monday morning in the area of 34th and Texas Avenue. Officers arrested Davis when they arrived.

The police department reports that Davis has several active warrants, including a parole violation warrant for robbery. Davis also had two handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen out of Shawnee, Kansas.

The Jasper County Prosecutor has charged Davis with 1st Degree Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.

Davis is in the Jasper County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

