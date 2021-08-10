Nationwide emergency alert test slated for Wednesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday afternoon your phone, television and radio will get an alert. It’s a nationwide test being conducted by FEMA.

This test is the sixth and latest in a series of tests of the Emergency Alert System on your TV and radio, and the Wireless Emergency Alerts that go to your phones.

Beginning at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, the alert will be sent out to the entire nation, but it may not get to your phone just as 1:20 p.m. shows on your phone.

“Everything’s just not immediately instantaneous,” said Larry Woods, Springfield-Greene County Emergency Manager. “It does take time for that alert to ripple across the nation and to get to all of the devices.”

The reason for the test?

“It’s important to make these tests just to ensure that everything is functioning properly,” said Woods. “Because, as you can imagine, sending out an alert across the entire nation is a pretty big deal.”

While most Wireless Emergency Alerts are local or even regional, this test is nationwide to test the entire system all at once. The message received on phones will clearly indicate that it is a test, and will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This will show in Spanish on phones set up for the language.

And a reminder that it won’t just show up on your phone.

“It should come across your phones as well as through the Emergency Alert System via the television,” said Woods.

And you can expect to hear the alert over the airwaves on the radio.

You can adjust your phone to receive or not receive Wireless Emergency Alerts through your phone’s settings. However, even if you opt out, if there is ever a Presidential alert issued, that will always go through.

