New Missouri law makes trespassing, anchoring your boat too close to a private dock illegal

LAMPE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Senate bill 49 makes it illegal to trespass or anchor your boat 100 feet from a private dock.

Private dock owners in Lampe, Mo. shared their experience with trespassers and say they think this law will help. In July, dock owner Lisa Harrison’s boat broke down resulting in being towed back to her private dock. When she arrived, she says she had around 12 unwanted visitors.

“There was a boat tied to the end and frankly I was kind of concerned about how I was going to get the customer up to the end of their dock to let them out of their boat to put them in their slip with so many people being on the dock,” Andrew Fennema with Tow Boat U.S. said.

Lisa Harrison says these were people she didn’t know.

”They had made themselves at home, they had a three seater tube in one of our slips, which was the slip I needed to get my boat into,” Lisa Harrison said.

Harrison says they had even moved things around on the dock to fit their needs that day.

Andrew Fennema with Tow Boat U.S. says he watched as the people were confronted and they were completely shocked.

”Honestly they kinda were dumbfounded they didn’t feel like they were doing anything wrong, they thought it was just public,” Fennema said.

Senate Bill 49 aims to prevent situations like this from continuing. Boats cannot be anchored within 100 feet of someone else’s dock that might prevent owners from moving their boats in and out. You also can’t tie your boat up to someone’s dock without permission.

“We get a lot of skiers down this cove and they cause a lot of wake and and when you’re on the dock and that wake does hit your dock it creates quite a ride on the dock,” Harrison said.

”A lot of the docks are posted with private signs and realistically there’s no public docks on the lakes even including the marinas unless you’re there to rent a boat or get fuel and supplies,” said Fennema.

Harrison says they’ve even added signs to hopefully keep this from happening again.

”One of them says private property, no trespassing, private dock and the other sign says slow, no wake zone,” said Harrison.

The only exception to this law is during emergency weather conditions to prevent boats from becoming a navigational hazard.

