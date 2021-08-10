North Arkansas hospitals feeling affects from ICU surge

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas has only eight ICU beds reported open across the state Monday.

As cases surge, the effects are seen. The state also had a record 103 new hospitalizations on Monday from COVID-19 patients.

Health leaders like Vince Leist at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center are concerned about how ample attention towards COVID-19 patients is starting to affect those who come in for other health issues.

“We’re getting to the point now where the beds in our ICU are completely consumed by COVID-19 patients,” said Leist.

Monday, all but two of the ICU patients at NARMC were admitted with COVID-19, and eight were on ventilators. Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home reports similar numbers.

”The highest capacity we’ve ever been as far as in-patient volume,” said Stephanie Free who is apart of the BRMC infection prevention team.

As cases remain high, a toll is being taken on healthcare workers.

”Doctors are stressed, our people are working extra shifts, they’re tired,” said Leist. “The pandemic is hitting us harder now than it did in the winter.”

And with over 100 new hospitalizations in a day, it doesn’t seem to be letting up. Concern exceeds the hospitals as several Arkansas schools start back to class next week.

”So we are definitely seeing more, more individuals with severe illness than we did with the previous surge,” said Free.

The high numbers seen in intensive care are impacting patients admitted for other medical concerns.

”Our resources are being heavily consumed by people who really otherwise shouldn’t be here,” said Leist. “The overwhelming percent of people that are here in our ICU are not vaccinated. The resources being consumed by those folks are going to cause the people who come here for routine care to wait.“

”So we’re seeing an increase of non-COVID patients on top of the COVID patients, only adding more strain,” said Free.

Free went on to explain that she thinks the increase in other patients is a result of both the summer months and from individuals not seeking care during the start of the pandemic. Health leaders believe if things don’t change, beds will continue to stay full.

”The community is not really all in on beating this pandemic,” said Leist. “You don’t see masks being worn, you don’t see distancing other than just here at the hospital where, for a small-community hospital it’s a bit of a war zone. We’re holding our own, but if this gets worse then we’re going to have real trouble.”

