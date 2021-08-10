Advertisement

The Place: Is your relationship time starved?

By Michael Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wa. (KY3) - Psychologist and #1 New York Times best-selling author Dr. Les Parrott has a message for couples: is your relationship starving for quality time? If so, the answer to how you fix it might be easier than you think.

To purchase a copy of Dr. Parrott’s book or for more visit www.lesandleslie.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash on Missouri 413
Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.
The Nixa School Board decided against a mandatory masking policy to begin the 2021-2022 school...
School leaders in Nixa, Mo. decide masking policy for 2021-2022 school year
Willard School District
Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year
Passenger killed in an ATV crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Warren & Olive
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Stay sharp on the kitchen
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: The comfort of New Balance shoes
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Back to school essentials
Video: Reviewing panhandling rules in Springfield