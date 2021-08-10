Searchers locate swimmer’s body at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a missing swimmer at the Lake of the Ozarks has been found.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, Sean Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, Ill. exited the boat to go swimming and never resurfaced.

Jouglard’s body was taken to Hedges Funeral Home in Camdenton.

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection originally posted the news around 8 p.m. Sunday that they were looking for a missing swimmer near the 20 mile marker on the main channel.

