Springfield-Greene County Park Board offers spots to cool off during heat advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s for the next few days, some of us may be looking for ways to keep cool. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board has some options for all ages.

Silver Springs Pool will open to the public at 1:00 and will stay open until 8:00 Tuesday night because of the heat. It usually closes at 6:30. The park board is keeping one pool open late each day of this heat advisory. Wednesday, it will be Fassnight Pool, and Thursday, Silver Springs Pool once again.

If you don’t feel like swimming to keep cool, there are some other options too, with free AC.

The Jordan Valley Ice Park will open its lobby as a cooling center from noon until 8:00 p.m. Or for a small fee, you can get on the ice and really cool off.

Chesterfield, Doling, and Dan Kinney Family Centers will also provide cooling centers in their lobbies the next few days from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. all free of charge.

All the lobbies have seating and restroom access. The park board says there’s usually plenty of space, but there is no capacity limit. Masks are not required, but of course, you’re welcome to wear one and social distance.

Another popular spot to cool off is the stream and fountain at Jordan Valley Park. We found a few people there already during the morning, and we hear it gets pretty busy on warm afternoons. There are fountain shows to enjoy every hour on the hour.

Whether you feel like cooling off in the water or just in some nice air conditioning, there is a cool spot for everyone.

“So if you’re super hot and your air conditioner is not working, or maybe you don’t have it, feel free to stop by one of the family centers and just cool off for a little while,” says Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Springfield-Greene County Park Board public information administrator. “We have bathrooms, we have seating, we have TVs. But we don’t really have any programming, so bring a book or bring something to entertain yourself.”

This is the last full week that pools will be open, with many lifeguards going back to school soon. So this stretch of hot days may be a good last chance to enjoy the pool.

Here’s some more info about your cool spot options:

When staffing and facilities are available, the Park Board strives to keep at least one outdoor pool open late during Heat Advisories, including:

Tues., Aug. 10, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.



Wed., Aug. 11, Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell Ave., open until 8 p.m.



Thurs., Aug. 12, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.



Outdoor pool admission is $3/youth and seniors, $4/adults, 1-5:30 p.m. Admission drops to $1 or free with a canned food donation every day, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and that discount rate also extends to 8 p.m. when pools remain open late. Food donations benefit Ozarks Food Harvest.

For information on pool locations, schedules and more, visit ParkBoard.org/Aquatics.

The public is also welcome to cool off in the water at the Ozarks Stream and Fountain at Jordan Valley Park, 635 E Trafficway. Fountains run daily, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., with fountain shows every hour on the hour, and a longer show 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

COOLING CENTERS

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, as well as Jordan Valley Ice Park, open their entrance lobbies as free public cooling centers during Heat Advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. No formal programming is planned.

Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s location and entrance lobby hours are:

735 E. Trafficway, 417-866-7444

Hours vary, approximately 12-8 p.m. daily

