Springfield man’s family looks for answers after his death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carolyn French says she had been looking for her brother since 2006. An earlier confrontation over money had caused a rift. She heard he moved to Florida.

So when she got a call from the Springfield Police Department her brother was in Mercy Hospital in critical condition she was surprised.

He had been struck by a car while riding his bicycle on February 19 on North National.

This photo is from the incident report involving Kevin Shank and shows how police found him on the scene. (Springfield Police Department)

French arrived at Mercy on February 25, one day after receiving the phone call from Springfield police.

“Life support is the only thing that was keeping him alive,” she says.

He had severe brain damage, two broken legs, two broken wrists, a broken neck.

Kevin Shank's family decided to pull him off of life support after he suffered severe damage from the accident. (Kimmie Woodward)

And one day later she pulled him off life support.

Almost six months later no charges have been filed against the driver.

KY3 learned the car’s driver received three traffic tickets for the crash, including driving without a license, no insurance, and no registration.

“It just didn’t seem right to me that the police were not doing a thing, this man should not have been on the road in the first place,” French said.

Springfield police indicated it was an accident. The report says Shank was wearing dark clothes and had no lights on his bike while riding at night.

The incident report says that Shank was wearing dark clothes and had no lights on his bike while riding at night. (Springfield Police Department)

The family thinks it’s more personal.

“He’s a human being. He had a family that loved him so much.”

“He was homeless, so he didn’t really matter,” French says. “He’s a human being. He had a family that loved him so much. And they just got to throw him away. No, that’s not right.”

The family has tried to get more answers but says their phone calls go unanswered.

The SPD says the case is open and “due to the fact this is an active investigation we can’t rule out the possibility of pressing charges.”

The family says they only want justice for their brother.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.