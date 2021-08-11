City of Forsyth, Mo. plans to add new emergency alert system

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to keep more people in the community informed, the city of Forsyth is adding a system to quickly warn residents and businesses about emergencies.

Martha Rudnick is the owner of Giraffic Graphics in Forsyth. She says the new messaging system would be very helpful for her and others driving into Forsyth for work each day.

”Be nice to know if any roads are closed especially the ones going to the bridges where if we have to go around another way we don’t come all the way this way and have to turn around and go all the way back another way,” Martha Rudnick said.

Forsyth Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Nathan Bower says getting important information to the community hasn’t been easy.

”We had a water leak and so that prompted some other avenues to try to get communication out to the community,” Nathan Bower said.

Chief Bower hopes the new system will be up and running by September 1.

”It’s a mass notification system just like when you get a notification from the National Weather Service or any other relation,” Bower said.

He says it will notify people of emergencies and more.

”Whether it being a weather event or a road issue or maybe a major community event coming that would impact the community,” Bower said.

Main Street Cafe owner Kim McDonald also likes the idea of a mass communication system.

”Living in the area you want to know what the road conditions are, what the weather is and from my understanding there’s going to be special events and other things so if you don’t know what’s going on you’re going to find out,” Kim McDonald said.

Bower says many residents will see information on how to sign up on their monthly water bill statement.

”All they need to do is to do is call city hall and give them their contact information and then we can sign them up directly,” said Bower.

The system will cost the city around $2,600 a year.

”If it saves one life, it’ll be well worth it,” Bower said.

