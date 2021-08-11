Advertisement

City of Springfield finishing stretch of sidewalks along popular pedestrian route

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield will soon add sidewalks to a popular pedestrian route in northwest Springfield.

Crews installed sidewalks along West Division from West Street to the west end of the rail yard. Work did not extend from West Street to Kansas Expressway. A partnership between Springfield City Utilities and the city of Springfield will lead to the finish of the 3/4 mile stretch.

Crews remind drivers could see lane closures in the area.

Some federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration is helping pay for the project. Federal grant money will pay for $400,000 of the project. The city will pay about $200,000.

Terry Sorrel of T&S Home Maintenance and Renovation is excited for the project in his business’ neighborhood.

“It varies from day to day, probably 30 to 50 when I’m here,” said Sorrel. “There’s a lot usually in the morning or late evening.”

Sorrel believes it will be safer for pedestrians. He believes drivers won’t have the stress of having them walk so close to their vehicles.

