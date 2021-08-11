Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say Michael Phoenix Aubuschon is accused of stealing and could be connected to burglaries.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Phoenix Aubuschon, 25
Michael Phoenix Aubuschon, 25(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a fugitive who faces several drug charges. Michael Phoenix Aubuschon is 25-years-old. Detectives say he’s also accused of stealing and could be connected to Greene County burglaries.

Aubuschon is 5′11″ tall. He has dark hair, and brown eyes. If you’ve seen this man call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

