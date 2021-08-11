Advertisement

Deputy director named new leader of Missouri DNR

Dru Buntin/Missouri DNR
Dru Buntin/Missouri DNR(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is moving up to the lead role with the state agency.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that Dru Buntin is the new director. He has served as acting director since Carol Comer’s death from cancer in June.

Buntin is a Moberly native who has served as deputy director for more than four years. He has been with the DNR for 15 years.

“We are confident in Drew’s ability and know he will be a great leader,” Parson said at a news conference.

