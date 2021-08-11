Drury University prepares for possible counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With the fall semester starting in just two weeks, Drury University is reminding students that they will have to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or have a negative COVID-19 test. Students not living on campus will also need the documentation on the first day of school to attend class. Executive Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Tijuana Julian said students who are not vaccinated will have to be tested every other week.

Julian says when staff receives vaccination cards they’ll be checking to make sure they are not forged. If a card looks suspicious, the university will work with the health department to confirm if the student has been vaccinated or not.

“If a student does forge a card it definitely violates our honor code and our student code of conduct,” said Julian. “That would fall within the fraud and forgery protocols that we already have in place for other issues. We would not tolerate that. If there is a suspicious looking card, we would try to get confirmation that it was accurate.”

Both Julian and President Dr. Tim Cloyd are hopeful this doesn’t happen.

”We have high expectations of our students academically and in terms of abiding by the honor code,” said Cloyd. “So we are not going to be naive about things, but we believe in our students. We know they can make good choices,” said Cloyd.

Drury University is offering a handful of incentives for students and staff who are vaccinated. On move in day there will be rapid testing on campus.

A spokesperson with Missouri State University believes forged vaccination cards won’t be an issue on their campus.

