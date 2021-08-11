Advertisement

Eureka Springs, Ark. School District makes masking decision

Eureka Springs, Ark. School District
Eureka Springs, Ark. School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in the Eureka Springs School District announced mandatory masking will be required to begin the school year.

The school year begins August 16 in a staggered schedule. The district will also screen students daily and use social distancing where possible.

