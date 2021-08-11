Eureka Springs, Ark. School District makes masking decision

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in the Eureka Springs School District announced mandatory masking will be required to begin the school year.

The school year begins August 16 in a staggered schedule. The district will also screen students daily and use social distancing where possible.

