The heat index rising! Springfield Public Schools turning to wet-bulb globe temperature

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the start of the high school sports season, every practice is essential. Hot August temperatures are putting sports program administrators on overtime to keep the athletes safe in the heat.

“All of the team, we just have to tough it out,” Kaylee George, the shortstop for Parkview High School said.

As the temperatures climb, athletes work to condition themselves to the heat.

“The last couple of days have been pretty bad because of the heat index and everything,” Kaylee said, “It’s building up our strength. It might be tough, but we’re all doing pretty good at it.”

Hot temperatures increase the risk for heat-related illnesses. Jim Raynor, who oversees Mercy’s Sports Medicine program and works with many schools across the district, said that heat-related illnesses are 100% preventable.

“If you just use the appropriate strategies,” Raynor said.

Medical staff is on standby for the Springfield School District. Practices are held either in the morning or evening to avoid the heat of the day.

“The greater the intensity of exercise in hot humid conditions, the greater risk these individuals become,” Raynor said.

Raynor says they look at the weather variables to determine if it is safe to be practicing in the heat. They do not use the heat index, which only accounts for temperature and humidity, but instead, they use the wet-bulb globe temperature.

“We do have microenvironment measurements of something called a wet-bulb globe thermometer,” Raynor said.

The heat index is not an accurate indicator of how the heat feels to athletes and those working in direct sunlight.

The wet-bulb globe temperature accounts for more variables like wind speed, sun angle, and cloud cover, in addition to the temperature and humidity. The calculated wet-bulb temperature is used in correlation with a scale to determine how much time you should spend outdoors, how many breaks one should be taking, and whether it is safe to be outside at all.

The higher the wet-bulb temperature, the higher the heat stress.

For example: for wet-bulb globe temperatures between 80 to 85 degrees, it states your body will become stressed after working in direct sunlight for 45 minutes. You should take at least a 15-minute creak each hour when working in these conditions. For a wet-bulb globe temperature greater than 90, it is recommended you limit outdoor activity to 15 minutes, and take at least a 45-minute break each hour.

“When we cancel practices or events or delay, that happens at 92 at the wet bulb, which is very hot,” Raynor said.

Nixa school leaders also use the wet-bulb globe temperature for their athletes.

KY3 reached out to Willard schools about their safety measures. They sent the statement below.

“Willard Schools is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, those involved in activities, and staff when it comes to heat and weather. All of our coaches and directors are trained and certified to make these decisions daily. Our staff includes our on-site physical trainers who consistently monitor and supervise weather conditions. We have procedures in place that require water breaks and cool-downs. Our staff consistently provides education to our students on hydration and its importance. The district does use Wet-Bulb devices to measure the heat-index and humidity - Cathy Shoup - Director of Activities, Willard Public Schools

