Advertisement

Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks’ concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas City Health Department said.

The mobile vaccination clinic operated for four hours in the Arrowhead parking lot before the concert, and fans were offered a chance to get upgraded floor seats to the concert if they were vaccinated.

Brooks, who has said he is fully vaccinated, had encouraged his fans to get the shot.

Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City manager’s office, said the 35 people vaccinated Saturday were in addition to 333 vaccinations the health department administered at events and clinics last week, KCUR reported.

She said the health department will continue to partner with community events to increase vaccinations, including at the upcoming Planet Comicon Kansas City, scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nixa School Board decided against a mandatory masking policy to begin the 2021-2022 school...
School leaders in Nixa, Mo. decide masking policy for 2021-2022 school year
Fiery crash on Missouri 413
Driver seriously hurt in a fiery crash near Springfield, Mo.
Willard School District
Willard School District releases its COVID-19 safety plan to begin school year
The Ozarks Fire Protection District reports the swimmer went under around the 20 mile marker of...
Searchers locate swimmer’s body at Lake of the Ozarks
Warren & Olive
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash

Latest News

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high for 2nd day
Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Health leaders are worried about the amount of vaccine misinformation that could keep people...
375,000 Missourians enter vaccine lottery; drawing Friday
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say