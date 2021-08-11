Pipe break sends water gushing through southwest Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in a southwest Springfield subdivision lost water service while their street became flooded when crews accidentally broke a water main. City Utilities says it happened around 10 this morning at the corner of Roxbury St. and Beechwood Ave.

Cynthia Jefferson lives in the neighborhood and says when she looked in her backyard, she saw water pouring through her privacy fence.

”If I had a kayak I could kayak across my yard, like the water was really swift,” Jefferson says. “It was probably at least two and a half feet tall.”

Around ten customers were originally without water while crews fixed the broken water line. City Utilities of Springfield says eventually only one home was impacted.

Jefferson says she didn’t lose service at her home but water was getting close to her basement windows and she was worried about a flood.

“I do have a sump pump and my sump pump has been going off ever since,” Jefferson says. “Like several times an hour. Normally when it rains it’s every so often. I still have water sitting in my yard.”

However, not all neighbors were upset. The Maggard family says their kids made the most of it. A member of the work crew told them it was safe to play in the cool water on a sweltering hot day.

“He’s like your kids can come play on the sidewalk and play in the water it’s not sewer line,” Jenny Maggard says. “Kids had fun. Everybody just had a blast. It was fun watching them boogie board.”

A City Utilities contractor accidentally broke the line. CU’s media manager Joel Alexander says with the construction happening across Springfield, this is sometimes just part of the job.

“We’ve had quite a few issues and hits as we call them with our services,” Alexander says. “That can be natural gas, that can be water like you see behind me. The actual time to repair those, we want it to be as rapid as we possibly can but we also have to be and want to be as safe as we can.”

With those additional repairs, comes additional costs.

“We have the money in our budget to take care of it,” Alexander says. “The main thing we want to do is to make sure services get re-established as quickly as possible. We have a damage prevention department and legal department that takes care of it from that point if there are recovery costs to be made.”

Jefferson says there will need to be some clean-up throughout the neighborhood.

“No telling what kind of debris and contaminants its brought into our yard,” Jefferson says.

City Utilities says everyone’s water should be back on. However, crews aren’t sure how long it will take for the county to make full repairs to the road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.