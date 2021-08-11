Political sign vandalized in Osage Beach, Mo.; owner upset

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a sign in support of former President Donald Trump on U.S. 54 this week.

The sign is an America flag with a banner that says “Do you miss me? Trump 2024.” Someone spray-painted the word “NO” on the sign along with profanities.

It’s not the first time vandals targeted it. They targeted one year ago, before the presidential election.

”Actually, it’s a third time,” said Steve Khars, the owner of the sign. “So we thought we’d dodged a bullet. And quite frankly, it’s been quite a while since the last one was vandalized.”

His family put up the sign.

”It’s disappointing,” said Khars. “I mean, it’s, you know, we don’t have to agree agree on politics. I mean, that’s what this is all about, and it just bothers us as a family that somebody’s trespassing caused property damage.”

After the first time it was hit, Khars installed security cameras. Surveillance captured two women Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Khars says he has filed a report with the Osage Beach Police. Officers are investigating.

”It’s active and ongoing,” said said Lt. Mike O’Day. “As soon as we can release more we will. There are pictures online or on social media. Anybody with any information, we’d love to hear from them.”

Pictures have been circulating on social media. Lt. O’Day says detectives have looked into those, but haven’t been able to confirm anything yet.

”There’s a lot of comments and we follow up on those and anything that’s been listed in their name wise. We’ve checked into on there, we don’t have a match yet,” Lt. O’Day said.

Khars says this isn’t going to stop him from putting up a new sign.

“They didn’t pick the right family,” said Khars. “Again, you know, politics is politics. Everybody should relax.”

