Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) and Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) to offer a chance to win some ‘Greene for Vaccine.’

Each week, any Greene County resident receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine has the opportunity to win $1,000.

How it works:

Greene for Vaccine will run from August 15 through September 18. Those receiving the first dose of Pfizer/Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be automatically entered into a drawing following the end of the week they were vaccinated. The week breakdown is below:

Week 1: Aug 15 - Aug. 21, winner announce Aug. 23

Week 2: Aug 22 - Aug. 28, winner announce Aug. 30

Week 3: Aug 29 - Sept. 4, winner announce Sept. 6

Week 4: Sept 5 - Sept. 11, winner announce Sept. 13

Week 5: Sept 12 - Sept. 18, winner announce Sept. 20

More information and a list of vaccination opportunities at vaccine417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

There is no registration required and individuals do not need to register to be entered into the drawing. Winners will be contacted privately and can remain anonymous if they choose. Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Community Partnerships of the Ozarks, and Community Foundation of the Ozarks employees and their immediate families are not eligible for the drawing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

