Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an additional 24 COVID-19 deaths from the week of August 4 - August 10.

Of the deaths reported nine happened in July. It brings the total number of deaths in the month to 67.

Health leaders say the Delta variant is causing severe illness and death in younger individuals. So far in August, the average age of those who have died is 59. The average age of those who died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 77.

Individuals lost include:

A man in his 30s

A woman in her 30s

Three men in their 40s

Three men in their 50s

One woman in her 50s

Four men in their 60s

Four women in their 60s

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

One man in his 80s

Two women in their 80s

A total of 543 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. And 94% of Greene County residents who have died since January were not fully vaccinated. Although hospitalizations and fatalities among fully vaccinated individuals are rare, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced response to the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them more susceptible to illness.

The COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense against the virus and the Delta variant circulating in our community. The vaccines are safe, effective and help prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

A list of vaccine opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

