Springfield police ask for help in finding missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Springfield Police Department news release) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marteze “Tez” Ward.

Ward was last reportedly seen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at about 10:30 a.m. Officers believe his last possible location was in the area of Fellows Lake. He is likely to be on foot.

Ward is a 32-year-old black male, 5′11″ and 180 lbs. He has curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing square glasses, a green shirt, and dark grey or green shorts with brown sandals.

Officers are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

