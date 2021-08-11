Advertisement

Thieves throw cold water on cool fun for the kids in Hartville

A planned splash pad will be delayed while waiting for replacement parts
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A crook, or crooks, ruined the chances for some cool summer fun in Hartville.

Over the weekend, thieves stole more than $3,000 worth of equipment for a splash pad.

“We’re still gonna do it,” said Hartville Lion’s Club President Dan Divine. “It’s something we’ve promised the community, they’re expecting it, and we wanna do it.”

The splash pad is a $30,000 plan in the works for three years.

But thieves hit during the final weeks of the project.

“Someone jimmied in there. They stole two pumps out and some plumbing stuff that was gonna be used to build the splash pad out here,” said Hartville PD Patrol Officer Bobby Willhite.

“(It) Amounted about $3,500 worth of equipment that was stolen out of there,” added Divine.

But new parts have been ordered, and the project will move forward.

“This is gonna delay us probably a good week anyway,” began Divine. “But we hope to have it at least by the Labor Day weekend, have a little time that kids could operate it and play with it and use it, because they’re getting pretty excited. They know what’s going on, and they’re ready.”

Both men are disappointed that something like this happened.

“It’s a shame that someone has got that much gall to steal stuff to start out with,” said Divine. “And more than likely, they knew what it was for.”

“It does kind of surprise me a little bit that it would happen down here at the park,” said Willhite. “That’s something for the kids.”

Police say they have some leads and persons of interest. But, they do ask if you know anything about the theft to let them know. You can reach the Hartville City Hall at (417) 741-7334.

