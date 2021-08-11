Advertisement

Univ. of Arkansas board votes to require masks on campuses

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas’ board of trustees voted Wednesday to require masks on its campuses after a judge temporarily blocked the state’s law banning mask mandates.

The board unanimously approved a resolution directing its campuses to develop face mask policies for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The resolution said the policies should be in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has called for indoor masks in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Arkansas has the fourth highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The move comes days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas’ law banning mask mandates by school and other governmental entities. The judge said the prohibition violated Arkansas’ constitution.

At least three dozen school districts and charter schools have approved mask mandates since the ruling. The University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday said it would require masks on its campus.

The majority-Republican Legislature last week rejected Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s call to roll back the law for some public schools. Hutchinson, a Republican, has said he regrets signing the law and agrees with the judge’s ruling against it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Springfield family wants answers on why no one was charged in the death Kevin Shank.
Springfield man’s family looks for answers after his death
Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and adolescents will have $10,000 put into an...
ENTER DRAWING: First MO VIP drawing deadline is Wednesday night
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,750+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,600 cases
Heat advisory through Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here we go again

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination card
Drury University prepares for possible counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards
Missouri State University prepares to remove masking policy.
Missouri State, OTC & Drury requiring face coverings for upcoming school year
Springfield's new $20 million Boyd elementary school will be opening in two weeks when the...
Springfield’s new Boyd Elementary School getting final touches for start of school year
Back-to-School: El Dorado Springs church hosts backpack fair