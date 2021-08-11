Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the U.S. military to big corporations to the most populated city in the United States, vaccine requirements are becoming more common across the country.

“What we have put into place related to indoor dining, indoor entertainment and indoor fitness is the shape of things to come,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Many officials say getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

“We need to do everything possible to protect those that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And those that are not vaccinated get protected two ways: by those that are eligible for vaccination getting vaccinated and wearing by wearing a mask.”

With more vaccine requirements, proof of vaccination is becoming more important.

If you’ve lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your records.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

And you can always take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC says if you enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Springfield family wants answers on why no one was charged in the death Kevin Shank.
Springfield man’s family looks for answers after his death
Each adult winner will win $10,000 cash, and adolescents will have $10,000 put into an...
ENTER DRAWING: First MO VIP drawing deadline is Wednesday night
Marteze Ward
Police following up on leads in disappearance of Springfield man
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,300+ cases; Arkansas adds 2,900+ cases

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Heat advisory through Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Hot Day
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s
Kansas City Royals' second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) tags out New York Yankees' Andrew Velazquez...
Yankees beats Royals for 12th straight series against KC
A sign in support of former President Donald Trump on Highway 54 was vandalized earlier in the...
Political sign vandalized in Osage Beach, Mo.; owner upset