Ash Grove community remembers family doctor who died from COVID-19 complications

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Dr. Mark Smith, 52, was Ash Grove’s sole family medical doctor. He died on Aug. 5 from COVID-19 related complications.

Dr. Smith practiced at the CMH Ash Grove Family Medical Center, serving as the city’s only family doctor. The Ash Grove community remembers him as a caring person.

Former patient, Colleen Lageman said he was very inviting.

”Had a fantastic hug. He would not let you leave the office without a hug,” said Lageman.

Another patient, Kay Jarvis, said it was his personality that was the best.

“He was funny. Yeah, he was very funny,” said Jarvis.

And a former co-worker, Catherine Medley, said it was his smile.

“His big smile,” said Medley. “He always had that big voice, big presence.”

Patients said Dr. Smith was at the pillar of the community.

“He was a doctor who didn’t just look at you and write a prescription and send you home, but he listened, and I liked that,” said Lageman.

Former patient, Laura Hilbun, said you could talk to him about anything.

“You could go in and not have an ailment, but you just need to talk, and he’ll sit down and talk with you for 15-20 minutes,” said Hilbun.

In smaller communities, like Ash Grove, doctors can be a focal point. Former patients said Dr. Smith was no different, as it will be hard to replace someone who made them feel so comfortable.

“I think they’re going to have a hard time replacing him in this community,” said Lageman. “I can’t imagine replacing him now.”

Also, former patient, Jewell Haney, said it was his comfort level that made him the best.

“You don’t become acquainted with most doctors like you did with him because he was more an outgoing personality,” said Haney.

“Most people felt like he was the best doctor they’ve ever had,” said Medley.

CMH Ash Grove Family Medical Center offered their condolences in a Facebook post:

“Citizens Memorial Hospital and Health Care Foundation express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mark R. Smith, M.D., who passed away Thursday, August 5. Dr. Smith was in practice at Ash Grove Family Medical Center and was the former medical director at Ash Grove Healthcare Facility. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. He will be greatly missed by his co-workers, patients and residents.”

