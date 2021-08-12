Camden County prosecutor wins DWI ‘Hero of the Year’ award

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham won the DWI ‘Hero of the Year Award’ by Missouri’s Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

“It was a tremendous honor to be nominated,” said said Cunningham. “I was nominated by law enforcement for the work that we’ve done over the past six months, and then an even bigger honor to win.”

He mentions it was not just him who did this, but that he couldn’t do it without the support of the people who help.

“It’s awesome when the hard work, that is not as exciting as some of the big cases, gets acknowledged,” said Cunningham. “And I would like to say that it wasn’t possible without the work of law enforcement, the dispatchers, the phlebotomists who’ve helped me implement all these systems.”

Cunningham was given the award because of his work getting drunk drivers off the road. His system reduces the amount of time it takes to get a blood alcohol test.

“With the COVID protocols and things like that, it’s taking so much time, you know, this was taking four to six hours to get the search warrant, to get you to the hospital, to find a nurse and do all that, our fastest time is 11 minutes now. We can get this done, we can get your blood faster than we can get a pizza,” said Cunningham.

This was something Cunningham started right when he took office in February.

“Immediately started this was on my wish list. I had been an assistant prosecutor for several years and worked with some amazing prosecutors and judges and law enforcement,” said Cunningham.

Drunk driving is pretty high at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“We’re about 60% over where we were last year, which was our record-breaking year with tourism and 260% over the year before last year. So these numbers are a lot higher than they’ve been in the past,” said Cunningham.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.