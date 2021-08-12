EPA report outlines Springfield’s integrated planning approach to improve water quality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency analyzed water quality improvements in 13 cities, including Springfield, Missouri, in a recent report over integrated planning.

In June, EPA released its “Report to Congress on Integrated Plans to Comply with the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2019.″ CLICK HERE for the report.

The report, which is required of EPA by Congress, outlines progress through an integrated planning approach to environmental mandates. It also highlights municipal programs throughout the country.

According to the report, Springfield city leaders organized an Environmental Priorities Task Force to examine the city’s environmental resources. The city also also implemented a “Clean Pavement Initiative” to encourage businesses and residents to voluntarily choose sealants, an effort to help local streams and rivers when storms hit the region.

The report outlined a few challenges in improving water quality. During heavy storms, stormwater and groundwater enter Springfield’s sanitary sewer system through cracks and improper connections. This leads to sanitary sewer overflows at wastewater treatment facilities. Stormwater runoff from driveways and parking lots could also lead to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that impair local rivers and streams.

According to the report, Springfield released its Integrated Plan for the Environment in 2015. The plan included $200 million in sanitary sewer overflow improvements to be completed by 2025. Springfield must also comply with two wastewater treatment facility permits and a stormwater permit.

Other cities recognized in the report include:

New Bedford, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts

Richmond, Virginia

Atlanta, Georgia

Akron, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Lima, Ohio

Boone, Iowa

Johnson County, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas

Columbia, Missouri

Seattle, Washington

