Ex-Fort Leonard Wood manager pleads guilty to theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The former general manager of the hospital dining facility at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing more than $69,000 from the cash registers.

Gregory Arthur Norton, 53, of Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of theft of public money.

Norton was employed by Sodexo, Inc., which was contracted to provide food services to the patients and staff of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, from August 2015 to July 2018. Norton’s duties as general manager included managing payroll for the employees, managing the budget, reviewing financial statements and tracking operating expenses for the hospital dining area, the close out of all cash drawers, and the preparation and verification of the daily cash deposit.

Significant cash discrepancies totaling $78,320 were discovered during an audit in November 2018. These discrepancies were identified as being related to large unexplained voids conducted at the cash register Point of Sale (“POS”) systems, which began in November 2015 and ended in March 2018. The report concluded the voids were conducted by one or more Sodexo managers in an attempt to defraud the government. The report further concluded Norton was present and working in the dining facility during the loss of at least $69,025. Multiple witnesses stated that Norton worked unusual hours, often staying at work longer than would be considered normal for someone in his position.

Norton admitted he conducted fraudulent voids at the POS systems from August 2015 to March 31, 2018. Norton used his manager code to authorize the voids and stole the voided amount of cash. Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Norton must pay $69,025 in restitution to the government.

Under federal statutes, Norton is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon T. Kempf. It was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at Fort Leonard Wood.

