Farewell Harrison Jr. High: What’s next after demolition

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison opened the doors of the old Jr. High building Wednesday evening to let the community walk the halls one last time.

The school, which was originally built in 1951, has been repurposed to become a community center including an indoor aquatic center, recreation rooms, and sports facilities.

The building has been apart of the Harrison School District for decades. It was originally Harrison High School and it means something different to everyone.

”I attended here, it was back in ‘97-’99, I attended the seventh, eighth, and ninth grade,” said Melissa Berry who is a 2003 Harrison graduate. “Most of my memories are of friends and spending time together having fun.”

Fred Wilson, the principal at Harrison Middle School, spent many years in the building teaching, coaching, and as an administrator.

”I went to school there, my sons went to school there,” said Wilson. “So a lot of history, a lot of tradition, a lot of great memories down their on the creek.”

After sitting empty for five years, it’s about to gain new life as a community center. Voters approved a tax increase this past spring to pay for the $20 million project.

”Its a good thing that is coming to Harrison, it’s going to open up, you know, activities,” said Berry.

”I’m very glad it’s going to be re-purposed, it’s a solid building, because quite frankly our community needs different things for parents and students to get involved with,” said Wilson.

But that doesn’t make it easy to say so long to the old school.

”Its really hard to see it go,” said Wilson. “I think we all understand that is an older building that needed a lot of repair to keep it running it as a school.“

”It’s sad because all of the memories but in a way it’s a good thing,” said Berry.

Many are thankful though for one last goodbye.

”A final farewell to the building as we know it, but we’ll still have our memories,’ said Wilson.

”Like I say, I have mixed emotions, I’m not good with change,” said Berry. “I think it’s going to be better for the community and I can’t wait to see how we can use it.”

