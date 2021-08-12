Advertisement

Federal trial for indicted lawmaker Tricia Derges, originally set for Aug. 16, postponed to June 2022

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has approved a continuance in the trial for a southwest Missouri lawmaker facing federal fraud charges, postponing proceedings that were set to begin next week.

Rep. Tricia Derges, of Nixa, faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23. The US Attorney’s office says Degres lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The trial was originally expected to begin Aug. 16, 2021, but has now been postponed to June 6, 2022, per court records.

According to court records, a counsel for Derges requested additional time in the case “because an essential witness is unavailable due to her medical condition.”

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

  • Three counts of COVID-19 fraud
  • Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims
  • Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions
  • Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

In June, a lawyer for Derges says they are not accepting any plea deals and claimed she is innocent. Fellow lawmakers have asked Derges asked to resign, but in an email to the Missouri house speaker earlier this year, she said her “innocence will prevail.”

