Live, Life, Well: Simple changes in your language could mean a mentally tougher child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Simple changes in your language could lead to mentally stronger kids.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the best way to praise your child. Kids do need to get positive feedback. But the way you give that feedback is important. You may tell your child, you’re such a smart girl. Instead, consider saying something like I saw how hard you worked for that grade.

“What you want to do is comment on the process, not the product, not the outcome. It’s not bad to comment on the outcome. But it’s better to say like, I saw how hard you were working on your math, that’s really a great thing to see, when you work that hard. That’s going to take you a long distance,” recommended Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Dr. Baker tells us it’s never too late to change your approach. Your child could even be an adult and you’ll still want to use descriptive language and recognize their effort. What you want is a confident person who faces obstacles and says I haven’t achieved what I want. But I’m still going to work at it.

If you want to check out more of Dr. Baker’s parenting advice, you can listen to her podcast here: https://www.gooddads.com/podcast

