LOOK UP! Bats around SWMO may be invading your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a two-year battle for Springfield resident Linda Tourville. Her porch has been littered with animal droppings.

“These droppings were everywhere out here, in the corner, on the windowsill. I probably had about 30 mouse traps out here,” Tourville said.

She’s been fighting a mysterious pest that has evaded sprays, cameras, and traps.

This week, Tourville learned she was fighting the problem at the ground, when she should have been looking up. Her pest now has a name.

“Bat boy. I won’t tell you what we called him for two years,” Tourville said.

The bat has been nesting on her hanging porch speaker for the last two years. Now that she knows what the pest is, she’s trying to get rid of it.

Ridding a home of bats is easier said than done. Bats are federally protected, so it is illegal to kill them in Missouri. They must be relocated.

Cory Wilson, the owner of Critter Control of SW Missouri, said, “It’s safe to say you’re going to end up with either a small colony or a large colony of bats. Very seldom do we just have one bat.”

Tyler McClean, who is the owner of McClean Wildlife Removal said bats are more active this time of year.

“We’re coming off of the bat mating season and breeding season,” McClean said.

McClean said baby bats are leaving their roosts and searing for new homes.

“Bats can get into a gap that is about the size of a quarter inch tall,” Wilson said.

Bats carry many diseases. They won’t bother you if you don’t bother them. Seek medical attention if they bite or scratch you.

“Bats can carry rabies,” McClean said.

McClean recommends having an exterminator come out and install bat cones. This will keep bats from accessing their roost and force them to relocate.

Sealing up the holes to their roost or shining bright lights on it will also deter them.

“It can be a pretty expensive problem at times, just requires a lot of work,” Wilson said.

If you’re cleaning up bat droppings, known as guano, take extra caution. Wear gloves or even a mask.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.