Advertisement

LOOK UP! Bats around SWMO may be invading your home

After a two-year battle, Springfield woman discovered the pest invading her home
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a two-year battle for Springfield resident Linda Tourville. Her porch has been littered with animal droppings.

“These droppings were everywhere out here, in the corner, on the windowsill. I probably had about 30 mouse traps out here,” Tourville said.

She’s been fighting a mysterious pest that has evaded sprays, cameras, and traps.

This week, Tourville learned she was fighting the problem at the ground, when she should have been looking up. Her pest now has a name.

“Bat boy. I won’t tell you what we called him for two years,” Tourville said.

The bat has been nesting on her hanging porch speaker for the last two years. Now that she knows what the pest is, she’s trying to get rid of it.

Ridding a home of bats is easier said than done. Bats are federally protected, so it is illegal to kill them in Missouri. They must be relocated.

Cory Wilson, the owner of Critter Control of SW Missouri, said, “It’s safe to say you’re going to end up with either a small colony or a large colony of bats. Very seldom do we just have one bat.”

Tyler McClean, who is the owner of McClean Wildlife Removal said bats are more active this time of year.

“We’re coming off of the bat mating season and breeding season,” McClean said.

McClean said baby bats are leaving their roosts and searing for new homes.

“Bats can get into a gap that is about the size of a quarter inch tall,” Wilson said.

Bats carry many diseases. They won’t bother you if you don’t bother them. Seek medical attention if they bite or scratch you.

“Bats can carry rabies,” McClean said.

McClean recommends having an exterminator come out and install bat cones. This will keep bats from accessing their roost and force them to relocate.

Sealing up the holes to their roost or shining bright lights on it will also deter them.

“It can be a pretty expensive problem at times, just requires a lot of work,” Wilson said.

If you’re cleaning up bat droppings, known as guano, take extra caution. Wear gloves or even a mask.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby hospitalized for COVID-19
Father of one-year-old baby hospitalized with COVID-19 at Cox shares message
Marteze Ward
Police believe Springfield man reported missing is not in the area
hospital bed
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional 24 COVID-19 deaths; average age falling
Table Rock Lake/Near Indian Point
Rescue teams searching for man who went underwater in Table Rock Lake
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County Health, CPO & CFO partner for COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Latest News

LOOK UP! Bats around SWMO may be invading your home
Caleb Cunningham wins award for work getting drunk drivers off the road
Caleb Cunningham wins award for work getting drunk drivers off the road
Ash Grove's only family medical doctor dies from COVID-19 medical complications
Cunningham won this award for his work in getting drunk drivers off the road.
Camden County prosecutor wins DWI ‘Hero of the Year’ award